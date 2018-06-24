Turkey Goes To Polls In Test Of Erdogan’s Grip On Power

Turks are heading to the polls in presidential and parliamentary elections that could either solidify President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s grip on power or reveal new signs of weakness after more than 15 years of increasingly authoritarian rule.

Previously divided opposition parties have come together in a tenuous alliance in their efforts to end what they call Erdogan’s march toward “one-man rule.”

Erdogan in April declared that presidential and parliamentary elections would be held on June 24, more than a year earlier than planned, a move that could help him consolidate his power.

Turkey is shifting from a parliamentary system to a presidential one in which the president will have more authority. The changes will take effect after the elections.

