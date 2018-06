BANGKOK, 26th June 2018 (NNT) – Bangkok Mass Transit System Co Ltd’s (BTSC) CEO Surapong Laoha-Unya has conveyed his apologies to BTS Sky Train passengers, saying the system will be restored by Friday.

Despite his positive outlook, CEO Surapong said he was not 100% certain the problem would not occur again, although he believed the ride would now be smoother.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand