Third sea turtle found dead on Rayong beach

It’s not yet known what killed a young hawksbill sea turtle found dead on a beach in Rayong’s Ban Chang district on Monday night.

It was the third turtle found dead on a Ban Chang beach in the past month.

The Nation

