Third sea turtle found dead on Rayong beach

It’s not yet known what killed a young hawksbill sea turtle found dead on a beach in Rayong’s Ban Chang district on Monday night.
It was the third turtle found dead on a Ban Chang beach in the past month.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
It’s not yet known what killed a young hawksbill sea turtle found dead on a beach in Rayong’s Ban Chang district on Monday night.
It was the third turtle found dead on a Ban Chang beach in the past month.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.