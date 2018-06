Police arrested a burglar who reportedly disguised himself as a cyclist at night and allegedly broke into more than 20 houses, stealing valuables.

Thong Lor Police Station chief Pol Colonel Khachornpong Jitphakphum said Salaeng Jaethong, 45, was arrested at 12.15am on Monday on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok’s Klongtoey district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation