KANCHANABURI: Visitors enjoying a riverside barbeque fled for cover for after two groups exchanged gunfire, ending in the death of two men and injuries to three boys caught in the crossfire. 36 bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

Police were alerted to the gunfight at the Ban Chuk Kraphrao sluice gate in Dan Makhamtei district at 10.30pm on Saturday. One man was killed on the spot and another found dead on Sunday morning.

