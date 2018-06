PHUKET: A Myanmar man outraged by seeing his father slapped in the face stabbed the offender to death with an iron bar yesterday (June 10).

Police were called to the scene, on the street off Thepprathan Rd leading to the Saphan Pla fishing port on Koh Siray, at 3:15pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News