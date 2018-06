Railway workers at Hua Lamphong railway terminal have been working since this morning (Sunday) to remove a derailed train carriage, to fix damaged rail tracks in order to restore normal train service.

In-bound and out-bound train service at Hua Lamphong train station has been suspended after a carriage of Bangkokp-Kaeng Khoi train Noo 342 derailed as it was approaching the station.

By Thai PBS