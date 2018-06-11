Monday, June 11, 2018
The Reality and Denial of Sex Work in Thailand

Bar girl walking on Soi Cowboy, Bangkok
In Thailand, prostitution is illegal and yet its sex industry is famous – or infamous – depending on how one looks at it. There are an estimated 300,000 sex workers, according to an estimate by Empower Foundation, a leading advocate for their rights.

Denying the reality that the sex industry is a thriving business in Thailand means we are not just pretending reality is different but bereaving sex workers of occupational rights, protection and benefits.

By Pravit Rojanaphruk
Khaosod English

