The Reality and Denial of Sex Work in Thailand

In Thailand, prostitution is illegal and yet its sex industry is famous – or infamous – depending on how one looks at it. There are an estimated 300,000 sex workers, according to an estimate by Empower Foundation, a leading advocate for their rights.

Denying the reality that the sex industry is a thriving business in Thailand means we are not just pretending reality is different but bereaving sex workers of occupational rights, protection and benefits.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Pravit Rojanaphruk

Khaosod English