Monday, June 11, 2018
All regions told to be on alert as heavy rains to continue

Flooded road in Chumphon
TN News

KANCHANABURI, 11 June 2018 (NNT) – Rainy conditions have put many areas in Thailand on alert for flooding with the Songkalia River in Kanchanaburi province already bursting its banks and pushing riverside vendors to onto higher ground.

Four days of heavy rains raised the Songkalia River in Sangklaburi district of Kanchanaburi province over its banks. The rapid waters have entered flooded into restaurants and tourist areas along the river and pushed vendors onto higher ground. A repeat of a severe flood in 2013 is feared by locals with authorities keeping a close eye on the situation and preparing manpower and equipment to aid citizens if the situation turns critical. One concern is that the Uttamanusorn wood bridge will be swept away, as it was on July 28 2013.

NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN
