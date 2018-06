The recent arrest of a 17-year-old girl who procured an underage girl for an Indian tourist in Pattaya highlighted the recent crackdown on prostitution and human trafficking rings whose perpetrators and victims are getting younger, according to police.

Police have vowed tough action against both procurers and customers who are increasingly resorting to Facebook and Line to match underaged victims with customers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST