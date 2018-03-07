Bungled Phuket boatman drug arrest snares woman with firearms, drugs and wild animal remains

PHUKET: Police arrested a woman in Rawai yesterday (Mar 5) after a failed drug arrest led officials to the house she was staying and found in possession of a homemade gun fitted with a magazine, a stash of marijuana and a wildcat skin and a deer’s head.

A team of officials from Muang Phuket District Office together with Maj Noppadon Piromboon of Region 8 Police arrested Anchalee Pantumas, 27, from Nakhon Sawan, at a house in Moo 2 Rawai.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News