Bungled Phuket boatman drug arrest snares woman with firearms, drugs and wild animal remains

Rawai Beach in Phuket
PHUKET: Police arrested a woman in Rawai yesterday (Mar 5) after a failed drug arrest led officials to the house she was staying and found in possession of a homemade gun fitted with a magazine, a stash of marijuana and a wildcat skin and a deer’s head.

A team of officials from Muang Phuket District Office together with Maj Noppadon Piromboon of Region 8 Police arrested Anchalee Pantumas, 27, from Nakhon Sawan, at a house in Moo 2 Rawai.

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

