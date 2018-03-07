Friday, March 9, 2018
Home > North > Black leopard soup confirmed in poaching case

Black leopard soup confirmed in poaching case

Traffic signs in Kanchanaburi
TN North 0

Expert analysis has confirmed that meat and bones from a black leopard were found in a pot of soup at the illegal campsite of Premchai Karnasuta and his companions in a wildlife sanctuary in Kanchanaburi.

The confirmation emerged as the public outcry builds over the delay in the police investigation into the poaching charges against the construction magnate, with more leopard graffiti appearing on walls and public screens and leading celebrities appearing with symbolic black crosses on their palms.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Royal Thai Army soldiers

Drug suspect who gunned down officer killed

Breaking News

Two killed and three others injured in a road accident blamed on stoning

Breaking News

Northbound trains suspended due to flooding

Leave a Reply