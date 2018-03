The Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial administration has declared the entire district of Pran Buri and a tambon in Hua Hin as rabies control zones.

Saroj Chanlard, animal health division chief of Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Livestocks Office, said the measure was taken after 15 sampled dogs in Prachin Buri’s three areas tested positive to rabies.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation