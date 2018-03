PHUKET: For the first time since May 2014, an alcohol ban will be in force in Phuket this weekend as required under laws governing elections as the residents of Moo 1 (“Village 1”) in Chalong vote for a new Phu Yai Baan (“Village headman”).

The ban on the sale of alcohol will apply to only Moo 1 in Chalong, Muang Phuket District Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Wilairat Kwanchien confirmed to The Phuket News today (Mar 20).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News