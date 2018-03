A C-8 teacher was found hanged inside an unused building at his school in Ang Thong’s Pho Thong district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Pol Captain Somchai Phulilit, deputy inspector of Pho Thong police station, said the janitor of Wat Khoi School found the body of Chatchai Chaloeicharoon, 56, inside the toilet of an old kindergarten building that was no longer used.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation