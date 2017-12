Udon Thani police suspect that the fatal stabbing of the wife of a retired police officer on a road in Muang district was motivated by her business in money lending.

Two assailants, riding on a motorcycle, approached the victim, Mrs Prayoon Thongmo, also riding on a motorbike at about 8pm on Monday (Dec 25). The pillion rider then kicked her motorbike, making her lose control and fell on the road.

By Thai PBS