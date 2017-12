PHUKET: Hundreds of people turned out at the annual Light Up Phuket tsunami memorial event at Loma Park, Patong Beach, last night (Dec 26) to place candles in the sand to remember the thousands who lost their lives to the 2004 Asia Tsunami.

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup and Kathu Police Chief Col ML Pattanajak Jakkapan who is Acting of Patong Police Chief led the candle-lighting ceremony.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News