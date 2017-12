A German man was detained three days after Krabi Mayor Kiratisak Pukaoluan posted on his Facebook page photos of damaged trees in a public garden that was considered a landmark of Krabi Muang district.

The mayor also offered a reward of Bt30,000 for anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of the culprit. His post last Friday went viral and the German man, who was identified as B. R., 50, was detained on Monday.

By Sitthichai Sikawat

The Nation