MILITANTS CARRIED out sequenced attacks on Army officials in Narathiwat province yesterday, injuring two sergeants, two paramilitary soldiers and a civilian, as well as damaging vehicles.

An initial investigation showed that the injured officers were riding in a pickup on their way to buy supplies at a market in Sisakorn district when a group of heavily-armed militants hiding at the roadside opened fire at them.

Full story: The Nation

By NARONG NUANSAKUL

THE NATION