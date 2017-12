Thai security authorities are on full alert despite having played down the arrest of a Malaysian national with alleged links to Islamic State (IS) militants in Pakistan while about to board a Thai Airways International (THAI) flight to Bangkok.

“His final destination was not Thailand but Malaysia. He was to be in Thailand just for transit to Malaysia,” said a source at a military intelligence unit.

WASSANA NANUAM AND BOONSONG KOSITCHOTETHANA

BANGKOK POST