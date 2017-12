CHIANG RAI: Nineteen students were injured, four of them seriously, when a van taking them to school crashed and rolled over at a curve during heavy rain in Mae Chan district on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred on Phahon Yothin Road in tambon Mae Chan about 6.40am, said Pol Capt Nopphon Kamnerd, a duty officer at Mae Chan police station.

CHINPAT CHAIMON

BANGKOK POST