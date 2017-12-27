Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Life jacket is a must for travelling in Rajjaprabha Dam’s reservoir

The Cheow Lan Lake in the Khao Sok National Park
Surat Thani’s tour operators and relevant state agencies signed a memorandum of understanding to comply with strict safety measures for travelling in the Rajjaprabha Dam’s reservoir.

The MoU was the product of cooperation between the National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation Department department and the Surat Thani provincial administration to upgrade safety measures for tourists visiting Khao Sok national park and, in particular, the Rajjaprabha dam and the dam’s reservoir which is a popular tourist destination.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

