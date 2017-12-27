Life jacket is a must for travelling in Rajjaprabha Dam’s reservoir

Surat Thani’s tour operators and relevant state agencies signed a memorandum of understanding to comply with strict safety measures for travelling in the Rajjaprabha Dam’s reservoir.

The MoU was the product of cooperation between the National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation Department department and the Surat Thani provincial administration to upgrade safety measures for tourists visiting Khao Sok national park and, in particular, the Rajjaprabha dam and the dam’s reservoir which is a popular tourist destination.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS