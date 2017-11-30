Thursday, November 30, 2017
Suspect arrested for serial sexual assaults on Bangkok buses

Bangkok BMTA Hino bus in Ayutthaya
A 36-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly groping 20 to 30 women on Bangkok buses from August to November has confessed and claimed he could not keep his hands to himself after spotting the victims, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Peerapol Yodcharoen, who works as a tourism greeter at Bangkok airports, was caught inappropriately touching a woman in a video clip taken in the late morning of November 26 and published by the woman on Facebook, said city police deputy chief Pol Maj-General Sompong Chingdoung during a press conference at the Bang Sue precinct.

Full story: The Nation

By Kittipong Maneerit
The Nation

