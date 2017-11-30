Suspect arrested for serial sexual assaults on Bangkok buses

A 36-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly groping 20 to 30 women on Bangkok buses from August to November has confessed and claimed he could not keep his hands to himself after spotting the victims, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Peerapol Yodcharoen, who works as a tourism greeter at Bangkok airports, was caught inappropriately touching a woman in a video clip taken in the late morning of November 26 and published by the woman on Facebook, said city police deputy chief Pol Maj-General Sompong Chingdoung during a press conference at the Bang Sue precinct.

By Kittipong Maneerit

The Nation