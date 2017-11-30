Myanmar woman arrested for laundering billions of baht for drug trafficking gangs

A 41-year-old Myanmar businesswoman was arrested as she showed up at the Narcotic Suppression Bureau to clarify her assets which were impounded by anti-money laundering officials yesterday (Nov 29).

The arrest followed three years long of monitoring and investigation of her money exchange business and her bank accounts which found billions of baht of money circulation in her bank accounts. Detectives found at least 50 million baht transactions daily from her accounts to members of drug trafficking gangs.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS