Pattaya to host Jet Ski World cup 2017

BANGKOK, 30th November 2017 (NNT) – An adviser to the Thai Jet Sports Boating Association under Royal Patronage has announced that Thailand will be hosting the Jet Ski World Cup in Pattaya this December 7-10.

Thai Jet Sports Boating Association Adviser, Pariket Sibusahakarn advised on “Thailand Moves Forward” that Jet Ski World Cup 2017 will be held on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, beginning on December 7th. The event is to promote Thailand towards being a world recognized venue for global sporting tournaments.

