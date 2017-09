PHITSANULOK — A school in Noen Ma Prang district on Sunday morning was hit by a flash flood for the 8th time this year following a heavy downpour on the Chomphu mountain range on Saturday night.

At about 5am, a large volume of water descended on Ban Nampad School at Moo 2 village in tambon Chomphu and quickly inundated it. The water level reached 2 metres about three hours later.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHINNAWAT SINGHA

BANGKOK POST