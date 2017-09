It is not possible for the daily labour minimum wage to go up to between 600-700 baht per day as proposed by the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee, said Labour Ministry spokesman Ananchai Uthaipattanacheep.

Daily News website quoted Mr Ananchai as saying that he believed the proposed amount would also not be acceptable to entrepreneurs. With this high labour minimum wage, the business operators would not be able to survive, he added.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS