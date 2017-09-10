Egypt Announces Discovery of 3,500-Year-Old Luxor Tomb

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Egypt announced the discovery of a pharaonic tomb in the southern city of Luxor belonging to a royal goldsmith who lived more than 3,500 years ago during the reign of the 18th dynasty.

The tomb is located on the west bank of the river Nile in a cemetery where noblemen and top government officials are buried.

Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany said the tomb is not in good condition, but it contains a statue of the goldsmith and his wife as well as a funerary mask.

He said a shaft in the tomb contained mummies belonging to ancient Egyptian people who lived during the 21st and 22nd dynasties.

The tomb was discovered by Egyptian archeologists and could boost Egypt’s slowly recovering tourism industry, Al Jazeera reported.

