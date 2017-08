The Chote Tara 2 boat which sank off Koh Ngam Yai island of Chumphon province with four scuba students and one instructor drowned on July 26 has been salvaged from the seabed.

The fatal boat was tugged to Nawarat private dockyard in Muang district for forensic examination yesterday (Aug 14).

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS