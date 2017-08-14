King contributes 100 million baht to fund Siriraj Hospital building construction

Monday, August 14, 2017
Siriraj hospital in Bangkok
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has contributed 100 million baht to Siriraj Hospital to partly fund the construction of the new Navamindrapobitr 84th Anniversary Building inside the hospital’s compound.

The king’s contribution to the 5-billion baht building was disclosed by Prof Dr Prasit Watanapa, the dean of Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital.

According to Prof Dr Prasit, the King granted him and the hospital staff an audience on Aug 11 and bequeathed the money.

thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

