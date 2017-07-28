PM, cabinet ministers give alms to monks on HM the King’s birthday

BANGKOK, 28 July 2017, (NNT) – The Prime Minister, cabinet members and representatives of governmental units gave alms to 651 monks this morning on the occasion of His Majesty the King’s birthday on July 28th.

Chaired by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, the religious event aimed at celebrating His Majesty’s 65th anniversary as well as honoring His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

Attending the alms-giving ceremony at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok were President of the Privy Council General Prem Tinsulanonda, President of the National Legislative Assembly Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, ministerial officers, provincial authorities, representatives from governmental agencies, and members of the public.

