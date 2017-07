PATTANI: Three family members were wounded, one seriously, after soldiers fired at their pickup truck on Friday night after being fired on by suspected insurgents in a nearby forest.

The shooting occurred shortly after the silver Mitsubishi with Betong licence plates drove past a checkpoint at Ban Krasor in tambon Krasor of Mayor district around 9pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ABDULLOH BENJAKAT AND ONLINE REPORTERS

BANGKOK POST