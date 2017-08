A 66-year-old Australian man and his 10-year-old son were electrocuted while trying to fix a water pump at a small swimming pool inside their home in a housing estate in Muang district of Rayong province.

The father was identified as Mr Andrew Fenwick, and his son Jason Krailop Fenwick born by his Thai wife Somrudi Krailob Fenwick, 41.

By Thai PBS