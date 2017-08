PAI — A Dutch tourist was rescued Monday after falling from a canyon in Pai in the northern province of Mae Hong Son, an official said.

(name removed), a 46-year-old tourist from the Netherlands reportedly fell off the narrow ledges of the Grand Canyon of Pai into an approximately six-meter-deep hole at about 5:30pm, Thanakrit Chantajumrussin, the Pai district chief said Monday.

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen

Khaosod English