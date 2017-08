KALASIN – Four people returning home after attending funeral rites were killed and five other people hurt when a car and passenger van crashed head-on in Muang district on Monday night.

The fatal crash occurred in front of a PTT petrol station on Kalasin-Kamalasai Road in tambon Lup around 8pm, said Pol Lt Col Chuchart Utthisin, duty officer at Muang police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

YONGYUT PHUPUANGPHET

BANGKOK POST