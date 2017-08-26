Chatuchak Market to develop app for shoppers

BANGKOK, 25 August 2017 (NNT) – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is modernizing Bangkok’s Chatuchak Market to further attract tourists, partnering with Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) in developing a mobile application for shopping.

Both parties signed a memorandum to develop a platform for vendors to manage their stock and accounting and receive payments via PromptPay. Currently, 50 vendors are participating in the platform.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand