Saturday, August 26, 2017
Home > Bangkok > Chatuchak Market to develop app for shoppers

Chatuchak Market to develop app for shoppers

Chatuchak weekend market outdoor in Bangkok
TN Bangkok 0

BANGKOK, 25 August 2017 (NNT) – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is modernizing Bangkok’s Chatuchak Market to further attract tourists, partnering with Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) in developing a mobile application for shopping.

Both parties signed a memorandum to develop a platform for vendors to manage their stock and accounting and receive payments via PromptPay. Currently, 50 vendors are participating in the platform.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

American Teacher Jumped To His Death At Bangkok Condo

Breaking News

Iranian suspect, Mohammad Hazaei, taken to Bangkok Police Bureau

Breaking News

Army headquarters hit by another grenade blast

Leave a Reply