Saturday, August 26, 2017
Forget Big Brother — now the BMA wants you to spy on your neighbours

Street life in Bangkok
City Hall is ushering in a culture of whistle-blowing by offering cash incentives for informing on those who violate public spaces — for example, motorcyclists who tear along pavements — but fears are mounting it may promote vigilantism and could spark violent confrontations.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) measure, which took effect when it was published in the Royal Gazette on Aug 11, promises those who report violations on pavements, ditches, canals, rivers and other public areas 50% of the fines meted out.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPOJ WANCHAROEN
BANGKOK POST

