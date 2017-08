PHUKET: Phuket International Airport held its sixth annual simulated oil spill and fire disaster drill at 10pm last night (Aug 25), at the Phuket International Airport parking bay 16.

Phuket Vice Governor Mr Sanit Siriwihok was on hand to presided over the opening of the Phuket Airport Emergency Plan which went under the title ‘Exercise PEMEX’ for 2017.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News