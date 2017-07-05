Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Foreign bike gang makes life in South Pattaya neighborhood miserable

Man riding a Harley-Davidson
Pattaya police are now hunting for a foreign biker gang which is making life of residents in the South Pattaya neighborhood miserable from the gangsters’ defiant behaviour and noises from their roaring engines.

Action from the police followed after a user of Facebook posted a brief video clip showing the defiant biker gang gathering on Soi VC in South Pattaya with very loud noises from roaring engines.

He was uncertain of the nationality of the bikers but said they are from the Middle East.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

