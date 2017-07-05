Phichit acknowledges Zika cases but says it is now a seasonal phenomenon

PHICHIT, 5th July 2017 (NNT) – Phichit province’s public health office has issued a warning to pregnant women after the discovery a Zika Virus infection in the area but has indicated that the incidence must now be expected in the rainy season.

Ministry of Public Health inspector for Phichit, Dr Opas Karnkawinpong has reported the discovery of 11 Zika infections in the province with 18 more individuals being monitored for the illness and another 12 pregnant women being under close observation.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand