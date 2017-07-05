Missing Rohingya Woman Feared Murdered on Koh Samui

SAMUI — Koh Samui police said Tuesday they suspect the decomposed body unearthed by a tourist on a beach might belong to a homeless Rohingya woman.

The woman, known to locals only by the name of Lucy, was last seen Saturday night. Beach vendors told reporters she was often seen asking for change at the same beach where the body was discovered Monday evening. A local police chief said they might be the same person but more forensic work is needed.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English