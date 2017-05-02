Van operators demand relaxing of rules

Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Toyota Commuter vans in Bangkok
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 2 May 2017 (NNT) – Van operators have urged the government to separate charter vans from non-fixed route public vans which face stricter regulations.

In Saraburi province, more than 50 charter van operators on Tuesday submitted a petition to the provincial governor, asking that the government seperate charter vans with the capacity of less than 12 passengers for business and tourism from public vans under Section 3 of the Land Traffic Act.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
