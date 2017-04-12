Public vans vigorously checked for Songkran festival

BANGKOK, 11 April 2017 (NNT) – Many provinces have inspected public drivers and their vehicles to ensure safety and prevent road accidents during the Songkran festival this week.

At the Bueang Kan Bus Terminal, provincial transport officers, auto mechanics students of Bueng Kan Technical College and staff of the provincial administrative organization on Tuesday inspected public vans to make sure that they complied with the laws. Public vans must have 13 seats, a seatbelt in every seat and an emergency door. Public van drivers must be in compliance with the regulations.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan