Monday, April 10, 2017
Home > News > Passenger vans to remove excess seats to meet 13-seat limit

Passenger vans to remove excess seats to meet 13-seat limit

Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 10 April 2016 (NNT) – The Deputy Minister of Transport stated that operators of 15,808 passenger vans on fixed routes must remove excess seats to meet the 13 seat limit before the deadline on 11 April. If they fail to do so they will face a 5,000 baht fine.

Transport Minister Pichit Akkharathit disclosed that all sectors have cooperated well in enforcing the 13-seat limit for 15,808 passenger vans operating on fixed routes, adding that all passenger vans are ready to remove excess seats due to safety reasons.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

CAPO comes nearer to using special forces to arrest PDRC leaders

Thai Wildlife Group Raided for Criticizing Elephant Poaching

Thai crewman kidnapped in Nigeria freed

Leave a Reply