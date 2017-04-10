Passenger vans to remove excess seats to meet 13-seat limit

BANGKOK, 10 April 2016 (NNT) – The Deputy Minister of Transport stated that operators of 15,808 passenger vans on fixed routes must remove excess seats to meet the 13 seat limit before the deadline on 11 April. If they fail to do so they will face a 5,000 baht fine.

Transport Minister Pichit Akkharathit disclosed that all sectors have cooperated well in enforcing the 13-seat limit for 15,808 passenger vans operating on fixed routes, adding that all passenger vans are ready to remove excess seats due to safety reasons.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri

Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee