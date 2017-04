MORE THAN half of the 912 patients who sought the government’s much-advertised free emergency medical help between April 1 and 9 found themselves labelled “unqualified” at hospitals.

Earlier this year, the Public Health Ministry vowed to ensure that all emergency patients would receive free medical services within 72 hours of developing life-threatening symptoms, from April 1 onwards.

By Chularat Saengpassa

The Nation