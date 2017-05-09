Malaysian IS Fighter Wanndy Killed in Syria: Police Chief

A leading Southeast Asian recruiter for Islamic State whom authorities had blamed for orchestrating the first terrorist attack claimed by IS on Malaysian soil was killed in Syria last month, Malaysia’s police chief confirmed Monday.

Reports of the killing of Malaysian national and IS militant Muhammad Wanndy Mohamad Jedi surfaced on April 29 after his wife announced his death on her Facebook page, but Malaysian officials declined to confirm it then.

“After we gathered all intelligence, the Royal Malaysian Police has confirmed that Muhammad Wanndy was killed in an attack in Raqqa, Syria, on April 29,” Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts Monday.

Officials declined to say how Wanndy was killed. His death brings to at least 31 the number of Malaysians linked to IS who have been in killed in Syria or Iraq since 2014, according to figures obtained from the Malaysian government.

“We cannot provide details on Wanndy’s death as it involves intelligence from other parties,” a top-level Malaysian security official told BenarNews on condition of anonymity.

Wanndy was known as an IS recruiter who was active on social media. Two years ago, Malaysian authorities identified him as having taken part with another Malaysian man in filming an IS execution-video that was posted online.

In late March the U.S. Treasury Department declared Wanndy a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, alleging that the IS fighter based in Syria and Iraq coordinated planning for terrorist plots as well as facilitated travel to the Middle East from Southeast Asia for young IS recruits.

When BenarNews reported about his new designation by the United States, Wanndy posted a link to the article on his own Facebook page.

Hata Wahari and N. Natha

Kuala Lumpur

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.