IS Video Purportedly Shows Beheading Of Russian Officer In Syria

The extremist group Islamic State has issued a video showing the beheading of a man it described as a Russian intelligence officer captured in Syria, according to a U.S.-based monitoring organization.

The SITE Intelligence Group said on May 8 that the Russian-language video showed the man dressed in a black jump suit kneeling in a desert landscape and urging other Russian agents to surrender.

A bearded man later beheaded the alleged intelligence officer, identified as Colonel Yevgeny Petrenko, with a knife.

The identity of the man and the authenticity of the recording, which was released ahead of Russia’s May 9 celebrations of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, could not immediately be verified.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.