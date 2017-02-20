Los Angeles, Moscow Rank As Most-Congested Cities For Drivers

A new study says Los Angeles, Moscow, and New York are the most traffic-congested cities in the world.

U.S.-based INRIX Inc. said on February 20 that drivers in Los Angeles spent 104.1 drive-time hours fighting slow traffic during 2016.

INRIX said the latest edition of its Global Traffic Scorecard report was based on 500 terabytes of data from 300 million sources.

Moscow followed Los Angeles on the list of most-congested cities, with drivers spending an average of 91.4 hours a year stuck in traffic. New York was third at 89.4 hours.

Based on a percentage of total driving time, Moscow drivers spend 25.2 percent of their total driving hours on congested roads, while Los Angeles was at 12.7 percent.

The study said traffic jams cost U.S. drivers an average of $1,200 a year in wasted fuel and time.

