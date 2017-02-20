More than 6,700 people infected with hand-foot-and-mouth disease

Monday, February 20, 2017
The Buriram Hospital in Thailand
BANGKOK, 20 February 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has issued warnings against hand-foot-and-mouth disease in children after more than 6,700 of them have been infected.

Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Sophon Mekthanon instructed all provincial public health offices to monitor child care centers in their respective provinces. Children should wash their hands before entering the classroom.

TN
