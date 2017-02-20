More than 6,700 people infected with hand-foot-and-mouth disease

BANGKOK, 20 February 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has issued warnings against hand-foot-and-mouth disease in children after more than 6,700 of them have been infected.

Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Sophon Mekthanon instructed all provincial public health offices to monitor child care centers in their respective provinces. Children should wash their hands before entering the classroom.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom