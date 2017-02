KHON KAEN, 20 February 2017 (NNT) – The government is looking to develop the northeastern province of Khon Kaen into a ‘Smart City’ to improve the quality of life and health of the local residents.

Deputy Prime Minister Air Chief Marshal Prajin Juntong explained that a ‘Smart City’ is a city where all its dimensions, including nature and environment, will be developed in parallel with the advancement of the city.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Panod Srisinsuphya

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn